Cong mocks Nalin's '32 districts' comment, BJP defends

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel was trolled Thursday after he suggested that Karnataka has 32 districts as against 30.

The Congress was quick in mocking Kateel and asked him to study school textbooks, whereas the state BJP unit defended Kateel and clarified that he was referring to saffron party's 36 organisational districts in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Yadgir, Kateel said: "I have already travelled to 31 districts and I have come to the 32nd district of Yadgir." He said his visit was part of a statewide tour to strengthen the party in the state.

Soon after, Karnataka Congress tweeted: "Nalin Kateel, are there 32 districts in the state? Without having the basic knowledge about the number of districts in the state you are representing it in Lok Sabha and also the state president of BJP. Please, read a primary school textbook and improve your basic general knowledge."

The state BJP unit responded to the ridicule in Twitter and justified Kateel's remark saying that he was referring to the 36 organisational districts. "How would the president of Karnataka Congress understand the 36 organisational districts of BJP? For them 'party' means fake Gandhi family, 'organisation' is worshipping Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and 'organising tour' only means going to Delhi. (Congress) should stop defaming and concentrate on strengthening the party," the BJP tweeted.