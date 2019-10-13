Cong workers stage protest

Congress workers staged a protest in Bengaluru on Sunday, blaming the Central government and Income Tax department for the suicide M S Ramesh, personal assistant of Congress leader and former deputy CM G Parameshwara. The workers raised slogans and alleged that Ramesh was harassed by I-T officials. They also urged the police department to initiate action against officials responsible for the death of Ramesh. The protesters alleged that Ramesh was a victim of I-T department’s targeted raids on opposition leaders and compared it with the suicide of businessman and Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha.