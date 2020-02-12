Coronavirus effect: Mysuru-Kerala buses run almost empty

Buses bound for Kerala, operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation from the suburban bus stand in the city, are running almost empty, thanks to the fear of coronavirus infection, in the neighbouring state.

Although the first coronavirus-infected girl is said to have tested negative in Kerala, with no more fresh cases, the fear continues.

The buses are running with minimum passengers. The advance ticket booking counter of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation at the suburban bus stand was empty on Tuesday, with no passengers.

Speaking to DH, an employee there said, the buses usually run full on weekends and with normal occupation on weekdays. However, ever since suspected coronavirus cases were reported, the number of passengers has reduced considerably.

There are around 20 buses plying to Kerala every day from the Mysuru bus stand and 20 buses reach Mysuru from Kerala. However, the bus service to Kerala will continue and no decision is taken to suspend the services, he said.

Buses coming to Mysuru from Kerala were also almost empty with only a handful of passengers.

Of the passengers travelling in the buses, 50% travel to Kerala and the rest alight midway and in the border areas. The buses travel on the Gundlupet-Gudaluru route, Gundlupet-Sulthan Batheri, Kalpetta, Calicut route and also via Manandawadi to reach

Kerala.

The Health department has continued screening of passengers from Kerala at Moolehole and Bandipur checkposts, in Gundlupet taluk. However, with no fresh cases of coronavirus infection reported from Kerala, local residents have again started using the bus services, said sources in Gundlupet.

The movement of private tourist buses and vegetable-laden trucks has not been affected.