Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka to announce CET-2020 exam date in two days

A day after the centre announced the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the Karnataka Higher Education department on Wednesday said that it will announce the revised dates for Common Entrance Test (CET)-2020 in a couple of days.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The higher education department has also called for a meeting to decide on the dates to hold the CET examination. The CET-2020 for admission to various under-graduate professional courses except medical, dental, Ayush courses was earlier scheduled to be held on 23rd April and 24th April. However, the same was deferred indefinitely following nationwide lockdown against COVID-19.

A senior official from the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) told DH, “We will discuss with the Higher Education minister about the possible dates and announce the same in a day or two.”

Yet another official from the Higher Education department said, "We are awaiting the union HRD ministry to finalise on the examination date for class-12 so as to avoid any clash with the dates. As per the information, the HRD ministry will be finalizing on the examination dates on Thursday, following which we will decide on the CET-2020 schedule."