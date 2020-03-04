Coronavirus scare: Tourist footfall all-time low at Chalukyan sites

The number of tourist footfall at Chalukyan sites, the UNESCO World Heritage sites, has come down drastically in the last two weeks, following the coronavirus outbreak which is fast becoming pandemic. The region had recorded such poor tourist turnout during the flash floods in August and September,

last year.

At least, 2,000 tourists both local and overseas, used to visit the historical sites - Badami, Aihole, Pattadakallu and Mahakuta - on a daily basis. But that has come down to a meagre 200 in the last two weeks become of Covid-19 scare, laments Raju Kalmath, a tourist guide. The number of tourists from European nations visiting the sites has come down considerably.

Tourism industry in the region has suffered a setback following the devastating floods caused by the overflowing River Krishna and its tributaries in August and September last year. Now, the footfall has decreased due to the Covid-19 scare. Over 50 tourist guides at three Chalukyan sites are finding it difficult to eke out a living, rues Raju Kalmath, also district president of Tourist Guides Association.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi, during his visit to Badami recently had assured the guides of honorarium. Let the minister get the scheme announced in the state budget scheduled for Thursday, he urged.

The situation is no different in Mysuru. Tourism sector facing the heat in the the City of Palaces. The footfall of the foreign tourists have been declined while many domestic tourists are cancelling their ticket and hotel

bookings.