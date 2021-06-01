Education department digs deep into its funds for aid to private school teachers

The reluctance by the government school teachers to chip in for the financial aid of their counterparts working with private unaided schools who are in financial distress has forced the department of primary and secondary education to look for funds in its bank accounts.

In a communication to all officials concerned of the department issued on May 28, the department has asked to provide details about the funds available in bank accounts under various heads.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar had appealed to the government school teachers to donate their salaries for four to five days, to help provide financial packages to private unaided school staffers who are in financial distress due to the pandemic. But the government school teachers are reluctant to contribute.

Though they had agreed to this during a meeting with the minister, the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association said ‘no’ to the request, following a meeting of its members.

As per the estimation by the department officials, the one-day salary of state government school and pre-university college teachers comes to Rs 27 crore.

“As we need at least Rs 200 crore to provide financial package for private school teachers, the minister sought a donation of salary of more days. But now, we have no other option than digging into the available funds,” said a senior official from the department.

The copy of a communication which reads ‘very urgent,’ from the principal secretary of the department to the commissioner for public instruction, which is available with DH, reads, “The staffers with private unaided schools and PU colleges are struggling in their day-to-day lives due to the pandemic. Following suggestions from the chief minister, it is necessary to announce a package, utilising the funds available within the department. In this regard, kindly provide details about the available funds in the various bank accounts of the

department.”

As mentioned in the communication, the department is looking to utilise funds available with the Centralised Admission Cell, Karnataka State Students and Teachers Welfare Fund, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board and Karnataka Pre-university Examination Board.