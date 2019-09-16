For this topper, ‘S’uccess stands for parents’ support

Every time his father and Safwan Ahmed passed by Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, his father would say that it was his dream to see his son study there some day. He was only a child back then. It was not too long after, that Ahmed’s father died of a heart attack. A student of class 11 then, he decided to live his father’s dream and graduated from there.

On Monday, he was among the 14 meritorious students who got recognised for their achievements at the 24th convocation of Nimhans.

He was awarded the Dr Anisya Vasanth Memorial Award for the best postgraduate resident in Neurology. “I dedicate this award to my mother. Every time I burnt the midnight oil, she was beside me. She would wake up along with me, even if it was 3 am and has been my strong support,” said Ahmed. He recollected that most of his education was in government school and college and that merits and scholarships have helped him adequately.

“I want to start a new sub-speciality centre in cognitive neurosciences in Father Muller College in Mangaluru, where I work at present,” he said, when asked about future plans.