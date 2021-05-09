Former minister K B Shanappa dies due to Covid-19

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  May 09 2021, 18:44 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 18:44 ist
K B Shanappa. Credit: Special Arrangement

Former minister and Rajya Sabha member K B Shanappa (79) succumbed to Covid-19 at GIMS hospital in Kalaburagi on Sunday. He was admitted to the hospital after contracting the virus but breathed his last after failing to respond to treatment. He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

Hailing from Ravoor village in Chittapur taluk of the district, Shanappa was an influential Dalit leader in Kalaburagi. The deceased who was a labour leader of the ACC Cement factory in Wadi made it to Assembly twice on CPI from then Shahabad Assembly Constituency.

He was excise minister in late J H Patel's cabinet. Shanappa who joined the BJP later was made a Rajya Sabha member and nominated to the state Legislative Council. He joined the Congress in 2018 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

