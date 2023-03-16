Good news! K'taka power, transport staff salaries hiked

Good news for Karnataka power, transport staff as CM Bommai hikes salaries

The change will come into effect from April 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 16 2023, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 11:30 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hiked the salaries of officers and employees of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) and the Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms) by 20 per cent and salaries of transport corporation employees by 15 per cent. 

The change will come into effect from April 1.

"An order will be issued in this regard today," Bommai said. 

The state is scheduled to go for polls in the next couple of months. 

More to follow...

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
India News

