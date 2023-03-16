Good news for Karnataka power, transport staff as CM Bommai hikes salaries

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hiked the salaries of officers and employees of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) and the Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms) by 20 per cent and salaries of transport corporation employees by 15 per cent.

The change will come into effect from April 1.

"An order will be issued in this regard today," Bommai said.

The state is scheduled to go for polls in the next couple of months.

