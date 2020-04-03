Govt withdraws free food at Indira Canteen over misuse

Govt withdraws free food at Indira Canteen over misuse

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 03 2020, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 23:55 ist
File photo

Free food being given at Indira Canteens amidst the COVID-19 outbreak will be discontinued because of misuse.

"There are concerns about the quality and quantity of the food at the Indira canteens. People would fill autos with 100 packets to 200 free packets of food. This was brought to the notice of the commissioner. However, food that was previously given at a nominal price will continue as usual," said S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, informed reporters here on Friday.

The minister said there was no shortage of food supplies in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indira Canteen
Coronavirus
Food
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

No democracy is fighting pandemic by gagging its media'

No democracy is fighting pandemic by gagging its media'

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

COVID-19: Top 10 security tips for work from home

COVID-19: Top 10 security tips for work from home

 