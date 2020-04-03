Govt withdraws free food at Indira Canteen over misuse

Free food being given at Indira Canteens amidst the COVID-19 outbreak will be discontinued because of misuse.

"There are concerns about the quality and quantity of the food at the Indira canteens. People would fill autos with 100 packets to 200 free packets of food. This was brought to the notice of the commissioner. However, food that was previously given at a nominal price will continue as usual," said S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, informed reporters here on Friday.

The minister said there was no shortage of food supplies in the state.