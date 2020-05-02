Two children recover from COVID-19 in Hubballi, discharged

Two children, who recovered from Covid-19, have been discharged from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi.

P-234 (three-and-a-half years old boy) and his sister P-235 (seven-year-old girl) have been discharged after two throat swab tests conducted in a gap of 24 hours tested negative for COVID-19 infection. Doctors also confirmed that they had no problem in the lungs, after conducting X-ray test.

Mother of the children, who was allowed to look after them at the isolation ward, also tested negative, and she was sent with children. Out of seven members of this family from Mulla Oni, three persons are discharged so far.

With this, four persons who contracted the virus in the district are discharged from the hospital, after the recovery, so far. At present, six COVID-19 patients are being treated at KIMS, and they are recovering, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan said.