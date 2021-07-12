KSE bats for UP-like population policy in Karnataka

K S Eshwarappa bats for UP-like population policy in Karnataka

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 12 2021, 22:53 ist
K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

District in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that there was a need to implement a new population policy in many states in the country including Karnataka on the lines of measures taken by Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, he said that the new population policy unveiled by the Uttar Pradesh government would be relevant to the entire country as the population is increasing day by day. He also claimed the Modi-led government in the Centre has taken enough measures.

He said, "Even states must join hands with the Centre in controlling the population". He made it clear that he would hold discussions with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on a new population policy of the Uttar Pradesh government and take suitable steps after studying its pros and cons.

