Karjavalli Mutt seer ends life by hanging himself

Shambulinga Swami (42) of Karjavalli Mutt, Alur taluk, ended his life by hanging himself in his room on the mutt premises on Tuesday night.
The domestic help found him on Wednesday morning. The seer lived alone in the mutt and the reason for the suicide is not known.
The Police visited the spot and registered a case.
