Karnataka bypolls: EC agrees to defer polls on 15 seats

The Election Commission on Thursday agreed before the Supreme Court to defer bypolls on 15 seats in Karnataka, scheduled for October 21.

The poll panel led by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi made an oral submission before a three-judge bench presided over by Justice N V Ramana that he would advise for issuing fresh notification to defer the bypolls.

His submission came as the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjeev Khanna and Krishna Murari, said the court wanted to decide finally the petitions filed by disqualified MLAs against the orders by the Speaker.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, appearing for Congress and JDS, as well as senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, C A Sundaram, V Giri and K V Vishwanathan and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, all other counsel agreed to the proposition put by the court.

The court now put the matter for further hearing on October 22.

READ: Disqualified MLAs seek SC permission to contest bypolls

The top court had on Wednesday and Thursday heard arguments on disqualified MLAs' plea to pass interim orders to either suspend the by-polls or allow them to contest.

The then Assembly Speaker had disqualified 17 MLAs and debarred them to be legislators again till the term of 15th Karnataka Assembly.