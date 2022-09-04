17-year-old boy booked for sexually assaulting minor in Dakshina Kannada

K'taka: Teenager booked for sexually assaulting minor

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 04 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 14:46 ist
Representative image.

The Karntaka police have registered a case against a 17-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 10 student in Dakshina Kannada.

A complaint filed by a 16-year-old victim said that she got in touch with the boy on Instagram a year ago and were in touch with each other regularly and were having an affair.

Also Read | Sexual abuse case against seer: Survivor's uncle files new complaint

Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said that the boy in conflict with law would often pester her that he would visit her house.

On August 13, the boy had reportedly asked the girl to keep the door of her house open in the night and had even warned of creating a scene in front of her house if she failed to do so. Accordingly, at around midnight, the boy messaged her stating that he had reached her house and was outside.

Also Read | Two drivers arrested for sexually abusing minor girl 

Afraid of the boy creating a scene outside her house, the victim confirmed that her family members were asleep, before opening the door. She invited the accused to her room, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Later, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences in the event the incident came to light.

In her complaint, the victim said that he had visited her house at least five times and sexually assaulted her. The boy had called the girl on September 2 and informed her that he would be visiting her house. Despite the girl's objections, he had visited the house at around 11.50 pm and later sexually assaulted her. Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint. The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 376 and 506 and under the provisions of the Pocso Act and investigation is under way.

Dakshina Kannada
sexual assault
sexual abuse
Karnataka
Karnataka News

