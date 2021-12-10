‘25-Tulu Singara’ to be held on December 12

‘25- Tulu Singara’, 25 Tulu programmes, will be jointly organised by Amantrana, Samskrita Siri, Team Gayana and Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy at Chavadi auditorium in Tulu Bhavana in Urwa Store on December 12.

Event organiser Vijay Kumar Jain Aladangadi told media persons at Patrika Bhavan on Thursday that child artiste of the movie Sa.Hi.Pra.Shale Kasaragodu - Koduge Ramanna Rai’ Sapta Pavooru will inaugurate the event on Sunday (9 am).

Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy Chairman Dayananda G Kattalsar, Karnataka Janapada Parishat, district president Pravin Kodialbail, Amrita Prakasha editor Malati Shetty Manuru and others will be present.

