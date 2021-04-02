3,271 cases resolved through mediation in Chamarajanagar dist

In all, 3,271 cases were resolved through mediation in the Lok Adalat, that was held across Chamarajanagar district on March 27.

Addressing media persons here, on Thursday, District Principal and Sessions Judge S Sultanpuri said, “More than three lakh cases have been resolved through Lok Adalat in Karnataka. There were 20,051 cases pending in the district courts. Out of this, 6,878 cases, which could be resolved through mediation, were taken up during the adalat.”

In all, 3,271 cases, including 342 civil cases, 2,505 criminal cases and 425 other cases were resolved during the Lok Adalat through mediation in Chamarajanagar district.

Around Rs 13.46 crore, collected, was distributed as compensation to the affected person, banks and government. As more than 3,000 cases were resolved through mediation, people have saved a lot of time and money, he said.

This was the first time in Chamarajanagar district, cases were resolved through mediation. It was possible due to the legal awareness campaign held in rural areas, he said.

District Legal Services Authority member-secretary C G Vishalakshi, District Bar Association president Ummathuru Indresh and secretary Manju Harave were present.