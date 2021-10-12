4 missing from Bengaluru traced in Mangaluru

Three minor children and one young woman who were missing from Bengaluru, were traced near KMC hospital at Ambedkar Circle in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The children, who have been rescued by the police, hail from Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru.

The rescued are Amritavarshini, Bhoomika, Chintan and Rayan. On noticing all four near Ambedkar Circle, some auto drivers had informed the police.