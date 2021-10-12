4 missing from Bengaluru traced in Mangaluru

4 missing from Bengaluru traced in Mangaluru

The rescued are Amritavarshini, Bhoomika, Chintan and Rayan

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 12 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 14:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three minor children and one young woman who were missing from Bengaluru, were traced near KMC hospital at Ambedkar Circle in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The children, who have been rescued by the police, hail from Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru.

The rescued are Amritavarshini, Bhoomika, Chintan and Rayan. On noticing all four near Ambedkar Circle, some auto drivers had informed the police.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DH Toon | Keeping people in dark amid power crisis

DH Toon | Keeping people in dark amid power crisis

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

 