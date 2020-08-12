5,054 students passed in SSLC in Kodagu

Out of 6,499 candidates who enrolled for 2019-20 SSLC exams, 6,255 attended the exams and 5,054 have passed.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction P S Machado said the district had achieved 81% results. The district stands in the 18th position in the state.

As per the new norms issued by the Education department, Kodagu has secured ‘B’ grade.

In Madikeri taluk, 1,808 students from 43 schools took the examination and 1,476 of them have passed, thereby bringing 81.64% results to the taluk.

As many as 22 schools have secured ‘A’ grade, seven schools have secured ‘B’ grade and 14 schools have received ‘C’ grade.

Somwarpet taluk has secured 78.68% results. As many as 2,482 students from 64 schools had attended the exam out of whom 1,953 have passed.

As many as 23 schools have received ‘A’ grade, 17 schools have secured ‘B’ grade and 24 schools have secured ‘C’ grade.

In Virajpet taluk, 1,965 students from 57 schools have attended SSLC exams and 1,625 have passed. The pass percentage of taluk is 82.70%.

As many as 21 schools have been awarded ‘A’ grade, 19 schools ‘B’ grade and 17 schools ‘C’ grade.

Top 10 students

The top 10 toppers in the distirct are: Jagath Poovaiah from Fatima Convent, Kushalnagar (620 marks); Gana from Sandeepani High School, Somwarpet (618 marks); Vijay M D, Morarji Desai School, Koodige (618); Anusha Ponnamma K S, Lions School, Kalathmadu (617); Hritvika H S, Fatima Convent, Kushalnagar (616); Shrivatsa M K from Rajarajeshwari School, Kotturu (616) and Rasha Shareen, Sri Krishna Vidya Mandira, Siddapura (615 marks).

Supplementary exams will be held in the month of September for the students who could not make it to the exams and those who have not availed pass marks. Such students may contact the Headmasters of their respective schools for registrations, the DDPI said.