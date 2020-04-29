Activities pick up in Hassan, Chamarajanagar

Mysureans, who were happy that there were no fresh cases in the last four days, were disappointed as one more person tested positive in the evening, on Wednesday. The 26-year-old man (P534) is from Nanjangud, and has a contact history with P346.

Though the number of active cases have declined to 32, with seven people discharged on Wednesday, Mysuru is still categorised, and will be identified under red zone, for a few more days. If there are no fresh cases in the next 14 days, the district will come under orange zone and then to green zone. The total positive cases is 90. There is still a long way for normalcy to return in Mysuru.

However, Mysuru region comprises all zones. While Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts have earned the credit of green zone, with no Covid-19 cases identified so far, Mandya, which has 18 positive cases has been identified under orange zone. Mysuru, which remains in the second place, the Covid-19 tally in the state with 90 cases, thanks to its Nanjangud connection, will have to stay in red zone for a few more days.

Intially, it was Chamarajanagar, which was considered the high risk region, as it shares borders with Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of vehicles and people enter the state through Chamarajanagar, every day. It was a challenge for Chamarajanagar district administration.

The officials, led by Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, were on their toes, immediately after Kerala reported the first Covid-19 case. All checkposts were strengthened, Health department personnel were stationed on the spot, all vehicles were checked.

However, after the Union government announced the nationwide lockdown, things became easier for them. Though, several persons from the district were employees of Jubilant Generics in Nanjangud, no one was tested positive. Their primary and secondary contacts too were quarantined.

With the government permitting →opening of small shops and financial activities in the green zone, all shops like provision stores, book stalls, hardware, plywood, cement, steel, paint shops were opened in Hassan and Chamarajanagar on Wednesday. People were seen moving around in the city, to purchase things.

With coffee and tea shops opened, people were seen in groups before them. However, hotels and restaurants are limited for parcel service. Permission is given for movement of trucks, goods vehicles and tractors. Road and construction works are being started, using local workers. Factories have started functioning with minimum number of employees. However, borders and interior roads have been sealed.