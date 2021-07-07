After letter to Guv, BSY returned Rs 1,200 cr to dept: Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had directly distributed the grant of Rs 1,200 crore earmarked to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, to the MLAs from the Finance Department and after he wrote a letter to the governor, the amount has been returned to the department.

Also read: Election Commission should not behave like a dictator: Eshwarappa

Speaking to reporters, he said as Governor Vajubhai Vala is an economist, he had written a letter to him seeking his advice if the funds earmarked to his department can directly be distributed to the MLAs by the Finance Department. "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa set a good legacy by returning the funds," he lauded.