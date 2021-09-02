Aim is to improve lifestyle of police constables: Araga

Aim is to improve lifestyle of police constables: Karnataka Home Minister

He said over 49 per cent constables had been allotted two bedrooms in staff quarters

DHNS
DHNS, Davangere,
  • Sep 02 2021, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 14:28 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that he would give primary importance to improve the lifestyle of police constables. 

Speaking to media persons at Honnali in Davangere district on Thursday, he said over 49 per cent constables had been allotted two bedrooms in staff quarters. Around four thousand constables are under training and will report for duty soon.

He also stated that he held a separate meeting with police constables recently. "Many graduates and post graduates are serving as police constables. Their lifestyle has to be upgraded," he said.

