Aland MLA, Bidar DC test positive for Covid-19

Kalaburagi/Bidar,
  • Sep 03 2020, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 21:35 ist
Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. A source said he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. BJP State Vice President Malikayya Guttedar was also infected with the virus.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner R Ramachandran contracted the virus on Thursday. He underwent Covid-19 test as he was suffering from fever for the past four months. The results came back positive.

Ramachandran has been making efforts to contain the spread of the virus and to get treatment for the infected for the past three months. He is availing treatment under the guidance of doctors at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS), the sources told.

