Ashoka tells DC to cancel grievance redressal programme

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday directed officials to cancel ‘Spandana’, a grievance redressal programme, following claims by a few MLAs that Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has violated protocol.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka said, he has observed the allegations, levelled by two MLAs and an MLC, and has seen the letter written by the DC to one of the MLAs.

“I have discussed the matter with District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar and the DC. I have asked to stop Spandana, ”he said.

KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh had alleged that the DC did not inform and invite him to the event scheduled in KR Nagar taluk.

Ashoka said, “I have explained to the DC on the significance of people’s representatives. Besides development works, the DC should take the people and their representatives into confidence”.

Ashoka said there is no question of changing the chief minister. “Yediyurappa will continue as the chief minister and complete his term. Change in leadership is just a rumour and no leader in the party has discussed it,” he said.

Ashoka slammed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar for his remarks on N R Santhosh, the chief minister’s political secretary, who allegedly attempted suicide, due to a personal video.”After the defeat in RR Nagar and Sira bypolls, Congress is facing the problem of survival. Thus, a desperate Shivakumar is making such statements. The government will not respond to such comments. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered an investigation in this regard,” he said.