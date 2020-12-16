Beary Bhavana to come up at Thokkottu

Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy President Rahim Ucchil said that 0.25 acres of land worth Rs 3 crore near Thokkottu bus stand in Permannur village was sanctioned by the government for the construction of Beary Bhavan.

The elected representatives and leaders of Beary-speaking communities will be invited to the foundation stone laying ceremony soon, he said. The Academy had purchased 25 cents of land at Baithurli in Neermarga for Beary Bhavana from Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), even the blueprint was readied.

As few spoke Beary language in Baithurli and surrounding areas, the Academy realised that the construction of Bhavana will not benefit many. Thus Academy had appealed to the Deputy Commissioner, District-in-Charge Minister and Chief Minister for sanctioning free land

Accordingly, the government sanctioned a free site for the academy in Thokkottu which has a sizeable population of those speaking the Beary language. Rahim Ucchil thanking government for sanctioning land said it was a long-pending demand of the Academy to have a Bhavana.

The site purchased from MUDA will be returned and the amount refunded will be used for carrying out various activities. Due to the efforts of former Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi, the government had sanctioned Rs 6 crore for Beary Bhavana.

Already, Rs 3 crore was released for buying land. The Beary Bhavana will be ready for public use within 12 months from the start of work. Ucchil said that the Bhavana will have a hall, mini hall, Academy office, public library and a museum. As the Bhavana comes under department of Kannada and Culture, priority will be given for activities related to Beary language, culture, literature among cultural activities.