Biggest spike in Covid-19 cases in a day in Dakshina Kannada

Eighty-four people, including a police officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and a seven-day-old baby, tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday.

With two youth arrested for conspiring to steal cattle in Bajpe testing positive, Bajpe Police station was sealed for sanitisation.

All its eight personnel were sent to quarantine.

Puttur women’s police station also was sealed after a woman constable was tested positive. She hails from Kalaburagi and was staying at the quarters in Sampya. She was working at Gundia check post. The quarters have also been sealed.

Cook tests positive

A 52-year-old cook, serving at Puttur Government Hospital, also tested positive.

The cook is the resident of Shanthinagara in Kodimbadi. The hospital was also being sanitised, according to sources.

On Tuesday, 15 doctors, including five postgraduate students and a chief medical officer, had tested positive for Covid-19.

With 84 patients testing positive, this is the biggest spike in a single day since the first positive case was confirmed in the district on March 22 (a Dubai-bound youth from Bhatkal had tested positive then).

Six of the 84 people have international travel history from Sharjah and one has an interstate travel history. While 28 persons with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), 38 positive cases are the primary contacts of the already infected people.

The contact tracing of the seven is underway while samples of four persons were collected before their surgery and were tested positive and their contact tracing is underway, DC Sindhu B Rupesh said.

The total positive cases recorded in the district so far are 823. A total of 372 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. As many as 444 had been discharged so far after recovery.

The DC said two Covid patients (P9588 and P10589), who were undergoing treatment in the ICU, have recovered and shifted to the ward of the hospital. Three infected are undergoing treatment at the ICU of the designated Covid hospital.

22 Fresh cases in Udupi

A student of SSLC was one among the 22 patients who were tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The student from Byndoor had already written three examinations. She tested positive for the virus on Tuesday night. She will appear for the remaining exams in the supplementary examinations.

Sources suspected that she might have contracted the infection from those who had arrived from Mumbai. Till Wednesday, three SSLC students had contracted the virus.

Udupi district reported 22 fresh cases on Wednesday. The total number of cases testing positive for Covid-19 is 1,228 as on Wednesday. The swab samples of 397 are awaited. As many as 218 tested negative on Wednesday and 1,069 cases were discharged and 156 cases are being treated in Covid hospitals.