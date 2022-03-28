Celebrate Revanasiddeshwara Jayanti, Kuruba seer demands

Karnataka's dominant Kuruba community seer Niranjananandapuri Swamiji demanded the state government to celebrate Sri Revanasiddeshwara Jayanti rather than Sri Renukacharya Jayanti.

Speaking to mediapersons on the government's decision to celebrate Sri Renukacharya Jayanti, he said he submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai through district in-charge minister B A Basavaraj. However, he refused to tell the reason for making such a demand.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: