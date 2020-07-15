Centenary celebrations of JC Wadiyar on YouTube

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the valedictory of the birth centenary celebrations of Jayachamaraja (JC) Wadiyar, the last ruler of the erstwhile Mysore state, will be restricted to YouTube live streaming on July 18, Saturday, 11 am onwards. However, the inaugural address of the event will be delivered by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

His Highness Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (HHSDNR Wadiyar) Foundation, the organisers, have made elaborate arrangements, to avoid any possible glitch, to host the event online, as it is a first such initiative, with high-profile speakers. The other speakers are former Union minister Karan Singh and Rajya Sabha Member Jairam Ramesh.

It has to be recalled that the inaugural function of the centenary celebration was graced by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 10, 2019, at the Public Durbar Hall of the Mysuru Palace. Even though JC Wadiyar was born on July 18, 1919, the centenary celebration was launched by the President on October 10, 2019. It was a grand event.

The Madras Engineering Group and Centre, Bengaluru; Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, Ooty; Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Belgavi; 61st Cavalry, Jaipur; Karnataka and Kerala Sub-Area, Bengaluru; KSRP-Mounted Police, Mysuru; Karnataka State Police Band, Mysuru; and ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru; played the music.

The President also unveiled the plaque of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Centre for Higher Learning, being established by the University of Mysore (UoM), at the foot of Chamundi Hill. Then, Governor Vajubhai R Vala released the book ‘Srividya Sankeerthana Sudhalahari’ in Kannada and Devanagari script, which contains both literature and musical notes of 94 Carnatic classical music compositions of JC Wadiyar.

Earlier, two sessions were held — one in Mysuru and another in Bengaluru — in connection with the centenary celebrations, by HHSDNR Wadiyar Foundation. Besides, many organisation of Mysuru city, including music sabhas, celebrated the birth centenary of JC Wadiyar.

While Karan Singh of Jamwal Dogra Dynasty of Jammu and Kashmir, will speak on ‘Reflections’, Jairam Ramesh will elaborate on ‘Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, The public figure’, following the inaugural speech of the Vice President on July 18. Ravi Joshi will give an introduction and welcome the dignitaries, president of HHSDNR Foundation Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will light the lamp and deliver the opening remarks. Secretary of the foundation Reginald Wesley will propose a vote of thanks. One can log on to https://youtube/XUUG8izrirl to watch the event.