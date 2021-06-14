Chilli sellers feel heat of lockdown in Mangaluru

The dry red chilli sellers, who procure Byadagi and Guntur varieties of chillies from farmers and traders in North Karnataka and sell by the side of road at KPT Circle in Mangaluru, have felt the heat of lockdown this year.

Byadagi chilli is known for its deep-red colour and is less spicy while Guntur chilli is known for its heat (hotness). Four to five persons are engaged in selling both the varieties of chillies by the side of the road throughout the year. The sellers eke out a living by selling the chillies during the harvest season. Owing to the implementation of lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, the business is dull this year, Shankar, one of the sellers, told DH.

“We either directly purchase from farmers from their fields after harvest in Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Bagalkot, Gadag and other areas or purchase from wholesale sellers from the cultivating area and sell it in Mangaluru by the side of the road,” said Chandra Nayak, another seller.

“The sale is normally brisk during summer as people purchase a large quantity of chillies for preparing pickles. However, this summer, hit by lockdown, not many people came forward to purchase. We want to sell off the chillies that are available with us now,” said Shankar.

Byadagi chilli is a crucial ingredient in cooking a variety of south Indian food.

These sellers sell both the varieties of chillies throughout the year. As and when the stock gets emptied, they procure it from the cultivating areas.

The chillies are sold between Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg. Last year, it was sold for Rs 150 to Rs 160 per kg. The sellers have been using tarpaulin to protect themselves from rain. During the season, they also sell tur dal, green gram, chickpea, black-eyed pea and tamarind.