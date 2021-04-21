Cleanliness Task force in Dakshina Kannada GPs to monitor garbage dumping

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat (DKZP) has issued a circular to set up Sanitation and Cleanliness Task Force at the gram panchayat (GP) level with an objective to end indiscriminate dumping of garbage beside national, state highways and PWD roads that pass through the GPs.

DKZP chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Kumar issued the circular under the Swacchata Neethi 2017, Karnataka State Police and Strategy for Sanitation and Waste Management in Rural Areas, Karnataka Panchayat Raj (Management of Solid Waste) Model Bye-laws, 2020 and also under the resolution passed in the ZP meeting on March 30, 2021.

The Task Force will include PDO, panchayat secretary, beat police, Asha workers, Swacchagrahi, revenue collector and pump operators. The Task Force has the responsibility to effectively dispose of the solid waste collected in the GP jurisdiction. They have the power to check and act against those who dump garbage beside the roads.

The Task Force should take up night patrolling in areas where garbage is dumped regularly and identify vandals who dump the garbage and initiate strict action against them, CEO stressed in the circular issued to all GPs. Cases should be registered in police station against those vehicles that dump waste.

A complaint can also be submitted to RTO for cancelling the permit of vehicle. The task force also has the responsibility to convert dark spot into beautiful garden by planting saplings and taking up wall drawings to create awareness on cleanliness. Fines should also be collected from violators, said the CEO.

The Task Force should also guide bulk waste generators (above 50 kg) to manage the garbage on their own. To help the Task Force, a sanitation and cleanliness advisory committee comprising gram panchayat president, vice-president and members too have to be constituted, the CEO added.

