Coronavirus lockdown: Kerala check post in Talapady stirs up border row

The setting up of a check post by Kerala, parallel to Karnataka check post, in Talapady has stirred up a row over Kerala-Karnataka border.

After administrative discussion, the revenue officials from both Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod districts began a survey to physically mark the border on Thursday.

Kerala government had stepped up security at the border after a woman died of Covid-19 in Mangaluru. After the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kasargod, DK district administration had closed all the borders leading to Kerala. Even the patients from Kasargod were not allowed to cross the border to avail treatment in Mangaluru.

Later, following the directions of the Supreme Court, the border was opened to patients for emergency treatment.

After the patient died of Covid-19 in Mangaluru, Kerala government had posted police personnel at all its check posts near the border that connects Dakshina Kannada district.

The check post functioning at Toominadu in Manjeshwara was shifted 100 mtrs away from the Karnataka check post.

The objection over the new border raised by Talapady Gram Panchayat has triggered controversy over the border.