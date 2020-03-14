Coronavirus: Near normalcy prevails in Belagavi

Near normal life prevailed in the city on the first day of the one week closure of public gatherings, cinema halls, marriages and educational institutions came into effect on Saturday. The day being second Saturday wherein government offices and banks remain closed led to the minimum movement of traffic, with schools and colleges too being closed along with them.

It was also market day, and as a result, did not witness the hectic activities seen in both the wholesale and retail trade areas. Normal crowds were seen and the traffic congestion along with the incidents like lack of parking spaces and vehicles being left or parked far away from the purchase/sale points were missing. Smooth movement of traffic was seen on the main road, arterial roads and market areas.

Hypermarket chains too remained opened with them technically not being malls, but customers were far lesser in their premises when compared to earlier weekends. Chains have their stores across the city in different residential and commercial areas. One mall housing two cinemas halls, cloth stores and few other shops remained closed and wore a deserted look.