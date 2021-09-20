Couple on treasure hunt digs 20-feet-deep pit at home in Chamarajanagar, finds nothing

Searching for treasure, a daily wage labourer dug a 20-ft deep pit at his house, only to find nothing, at Ammanapura village in the taluk.

The man and his wife had dug the pit at a room of their house, without creating any suspicion among the residents of the village. They have dumped the removed soil in another room of the house.

Police came to know about a suspicious activity two days ago and the incident came to light when they visited the spot. However, no complaint has been lodged. The police conducted an inquiry and sent the man away after warning him.

Ramanna (name changed) was living with his wife and two children at Ammanapura village.

They found a cobra inside their house two months ago, and Ramanna killed it. After a few days, two more snakes were found at his house.

Out of fear, he contacted a Kerala-based sorcerer. The latter claimed that the movement of snakes in the house was due to presence of treasure below the ground. He also suggested to perform a puja and dig the ground for treasure, it is learnt.

Believing this, Ramanna and his wife started digging the house, without raising any doubts among the neighbours. However, even after digging for 20 feet they could not find anything.

Chamarajanagar police inspector Anand said, “As soon as we came to know about this, we visited the spot. The house owner claimed that he had dug the room to check for any anthills below, as snakes were being found frequently. He has been warned to close the pit. No complaint has been lodged”.