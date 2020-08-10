Covid-19: Discharges outnumber fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada

The number of discharges outnumbered the new Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada district. On Sunday, 195 infected recovered and discharged while 132 fresh cases were reported.

According to officials, the total discharges in the district is 3,682 while active cases are 3,305, who are undergoing treatment at hospitals and in-home isolation. The total cases recorded in the district is 7,207.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases, 68 were suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 11 with the symptoms of SARI. Twenty-one of the infected were the primary contacts of the infected persons while the contact tracing of 32 persons is underway.

Among the fresh cases, Mangaluru taluk has highest of 81 followed by 22 in Bantwal, 4 in Belthangadym six in Puttur, and three in Sullia. While 16 infected were from outside the district.

6 more fatalities

Dakshina Kannada district has recorded six more Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday, thus taking the tally of deaths to 220.

Among the deaths, two were from Mangaluru, two from Bantwal and one each from Sullia and outside the district. All the deceased were suffering from comorbid conditions along with testing positive for Covid-19.