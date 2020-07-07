Covid-19: Hassan to voluntarily shut shops, businesses by 2 pm on weekdays; total lockdown on weekends

With a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Hassan, hopkeepers and traders have voluntarily decided to close businesses and shops in the city and rural areas by 2 pm, starting Tuesday (July 7).

The shops will be open from 6 am to 2 pm from Tuesday to Friday, and total lockdown will be observed on Saturday and Sunday.

"We will review the situation on July 13 and take a decision on the extension of the voluntary lockdown, said MLA Preetham Gowda.

The rising Covid-19 cases have created fear among people and traders. Hence, the business has been limited to 2 pm, in an effort to keep the people from moving out unnecessarily, on the pretext of purchase.

People should stay at home, unless it is an emergency or inevitable to come out. Many cases of respiratory problems are being reported from the residents, including children. Many, who do not have any travel history too have tested positive. The decision was taken voluntarily by the traders, and has no connection with the government orders, the MLA said.