Covid-19: IGP fetes head constable for speedy recovery

Head Constable Nagaraju of KR Pet town police station, who recovered from Covid 19, was accorded a send off by IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar, during his discharge at the Covid hospital here on Friday.

Nagaraju, who was posted at a quarantine centre, was found to be infected by the virus, on May 21. He was immediately admitted to the Covid hospital in Mandya. After 14 days of treatment, his blood and swab samples were tested thrice. The samples tested negative all three times. Following this, he was discharged on Friday.

The police band was played to honour him for his speedy recovery and for defeating the virus, instilling confidence among others. IGP Vipul Kumar participated in the programme and felicitated him.

Vipul Kumar said, “It is important to be fearless and fight coronavirus with self-confidence. The speedy recovery of our personnel against Covid-19 has instilled confidence among all. Hence, I came to congratulate him on his speedy recovery.”

Another frontline worker, Child Development Protection Officer Kumar, who was on duty at the containment zone in Malavalli, is also recovered. He was discharged, along with 12 other patients from the Covid hospital.

Mandya district has confirmed 317 positive cases and 147 have recovered and are discharged.