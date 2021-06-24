Cultural orgainsation hosting online music concert on Friday

Ganabharathi, a Mysuru-based cultural orgainsation, is hosting an online veena concert by R K Padmanabha on June 25 at 6 pm. He would be accompanied by P S Sridhar on mridanga and V S Ramesh on ghata.

The concert will be streamed live on both YouTube channel and Facebook page of Ganabharathi, said A Radhesh, executive committee member. Padmanabha is the son and disciple of R S Keshavamurthy. He has performed in many sabhas and cultural gatherings in both India and abroad. He is honoured with titles like Vainika Ratna, Koodali Shringeri Asthana Vidwan and Puranda Anugraha award.