Cultural orgainsation hosting online music concert on Friday

Ganabharathi, a Mysuru-based cultural orgainsation, is hosting an online veena concert by R K Padmanabha on June 25 at 6 pm. He would be accompanied by P S Sridhar on mridanga and V S Ramesh on ghata.
The concert will be streamed live on both YouTube channel and Facebook page of Ganabharathi, said A Radhesh, executive committee member. Padmanabha is the son and disciple of R S Keshavamurthy. He has performed in many sabhas and cultural gatherings in both India and abroad. He is honoured with titles like Vainika Ratna, Koodali Shringeri Asthana Vidwan and Puranda Anugraha award.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Sportspersons who came out as LGBTQ - In Pictures
Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest
Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight
Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics
Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up
NASA is sending detergent to space, for science