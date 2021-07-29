Cycle jatha organised on International Tiger Day

Cycle jatha organised on International Tiger Day

Chief Conservator of Forest Vijay Kumar Gogi said that the ecological balance was very important for a healthy environment

DHNS
DHNS, Gundlupet,
  • Jul 29 2021, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 21:29 ist
A bicycle jatha, as part of International Tiger Day, kick-starts at Melukamanahalli in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

A large number of wildlife enthusiasts participated in the bicycle jatha  organised by the Forest department as part of International Tiger Day at Melukamanahalli in the taluk on Thursday.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Conservator of Forest Vijay Kumar Gogi said that the ecological balance was very important for a healthy environment. "It is important for everyone to be aware of the fact that the survival of humans depends on the stability of the environment," he said.

"The department personnel, who patrol the forest on foot, are the real protectors of land, water and forest. Others are just extending support," he opined.

Wildlife photographer Kripakar recalled the interest of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in conserving the forest and tigers and stated that other politicians were not interested in wildlife.

"Wildlife sanctuaries were her dreams and the environmentalists should remember her," he said.

A book on the birds spotted during the 2020-21 was released.

Bandipur Tiger Project director S R Natesh, ACFs Ravikumar and Paremesh were present.

