Dakshin Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel sets up district-level Covid-19 war room

Karnataka state BJP President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has set up a district-level war room to fight the spread of Covid-19 and to help people who are in distress.

The war room will function from the MP's office and is headed by Nithin Kumar, Chairman of Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation, and Sudheer Shetty, a corporator of Mangaluru City Corporation.

Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and Dakshina Kannada BJP unit President Sudarshana M are the coordinators of the war room. It has various sections to handle hospital bed accommodation, ventilators, arrangement for ambulance, vaccination, medicines, for coordinating on Ayushman Bharat - Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme, and cremation.

Sudarshana said that people can contact the helpline numbers 0824-2448888/ 2950445/ 9483496726/ 8762632174 to get help from the war room.

Coordinators have been deputed to help patients get admission into hospitals, arrange ambulances, and other services.

Coordinators have also been appointed to make arrangements for the cremation of the deceased and help in availing the benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said.

The MP called upon the party workers to help those in distress through ‘Seva Hi Sanghathan’ campaign. "People should help, especially senior citizens in availing vaccines. People should be cautious following the spike in Covid-19. Everyone should engage themselves in helping the people," Kateel added.