Defeated candidate thank voters through pamphlets

A defeated candidate has thanked the voters, by printing and distributing pamphlets, which is widely circulated on social media.

P Nagaraju of T Kagepura under Talagavadi Gram Panchayat, had contested as JD(S) supported candidate, but lost by 53 votes. He took out a procession and distributed the handbills, thanking the voters. He also greeted the winner and assured to extend support and advise for the development of the particular ward.

"Victory and defeat is common in elections. Popular leaders like H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy have lost elections. Hence, I thank those who voted for me. I will concentrate on strengthening the party," he said.