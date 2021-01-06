Defeated candidate thank voters through pamphlets

Defeated candidate thank voters through pamphlets

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Malavalli (Mandya dist),
  • Jan 06 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 22:39 ist

A defeated candidate has thanked the voters, by printing and distributing pamphlets, which is widely circulated on social media.

P Nagaraju of T Kagepura under Talagavadi Gram Panchayat, had contested as JD(S) supported candidate, but lost by 53 votes. He took out a procession and distributed the handbills, thanking the voters. He also greeted the winner and assured to extend support and advise for the development of the particular ward.

"Victory and defeat is common in elections. Popular leaders like H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy have lost elections. Hence, I thank those who voted for me. I will concentrate on strengthening the party," he said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gram Panchayat elections
thank
voters
Malavalli

What's Brewing

Facebook drops 'likes' button from public pages

Facebook drops 'likes' button from public pages

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

460 Naxals killed, 161 security crew dead since 2018

460 Naxals killed, 161 security crew dead since 2018

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

 