‘District is ready to tackle COVID-19 cases’

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that the district administration was ready to tackle any COVID-19 cases reported in the district.

He was speaking after distributing grocery kits to assistant cooks and staff at a programme organised by Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

"Chikkamagaluru is identified as green zone with no positive cases. However, one should be cautious. The district may report positive cases in the future. People should not come out of houses unnecessarily. Pregnant women, senior citizens, children and those who are suffering from health complications should remain at home. Wearing mask is mandatory in public places."

Malabar Gold and Diamonds Chikkamagaluru showroom Manager Dayanand said that Malabar Gold and Diamonds had given Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund.