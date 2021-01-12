Don't mete out injustice to Davangere in cabinet : MLA

Karnataka MLA Renukacharya on Tuesday said that while ministerial berths are confined to some districts in the state, Davangere is deprived of representation in the state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the party leaders must give representation to all districts in the cabinet. It is unfortunate that ministerial berths are confined to Bengaluru, Belagavi and some other districts, he added.

When questioned whether he would revolt against the government if ministerial berth is denied to Davangere this time also, Renukacharya said that he would take a suitable step when the right time comes.

He also made it clear that he is not seeking ministerial berth for himself but for the district which has six legislators. "Hyderabad-Karnataka and Central Karnataka region have been meted out injustice in the state cabinet. How can we tolerate this?" he questioned and said he would take a step soon.