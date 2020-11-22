Elephant calf falls into tank, rescued

Forest department personnel rescued an elephant calf that had accidentally fallen into a water tank, and drove it into the forest, at Manigaranakatte forest in Hosadoddi village, near Halagur, on Sunday.

The Forest department personnel on patrol, heard trumpeting sound of a herd of elephants. They rushed to the spot to find an elephant calf in a water tank, near a farmland. The herd of elephants were trying to rescue the calf, but in vain.

As the jumbos moved into the forest, as it turned dusk, the department personnel rescued the calf with an excavator and drove it into the forest.

Range Forest Officer Mahadevaswamy and forest guards took part in the operation.