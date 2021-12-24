Entry to Bandipur restricted from Dec 30-Jan 1

The Forest department has restricted tourists' entry to the home stays and resorts near Bandipur forest in Gundlupet taluk from December 30 to January 1.

Every year, a large number of people visit home stays and resorts near Bandipur forest to celebrate and welcome the New Year. The resorts organise programmes with DJ, using loud speakers and lighting as part of the celebrations, disturbing the wild animals.

To prevent disturbance to animals, the department has been banning new year celebrations in these places for the last few years. It is being implemented this year also.

The Forest department has issued strict guidelines to the resorts and home stays in the region. Around 12 resorts around Bandipur Tiger Reserve have been directed not to use loud speakers and organise music programmes. Using floodlights and focus lights are banned. Fire camp is not allowed. All measures are being taken to protect the animals. Those violating the norms would be strictly dealt with, it is warned.

However, all the resorts, home stays and hotels in the region have already been booked in advance. The restrictions have now come as a problem to the resort owners. Learning about the restrictions many have resorted to cancel the bookings, said a resort owner.

The Forest department, which has issued restrictions for the home stays and resorts, has decided to continue with the safari. As the year begins with a weekend, the officials are expecting a large number of people to visit Bandipur safari.

