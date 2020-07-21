Farmers fear wild jumbos more than Covid-19 in Hassan

Farmers fear wild elephants more than coronavirus in Hassan

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Sakleshpur
  Jul 21 2020, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 13:18 ist

Wild jumbos on the move have created more panic than the coronavirus among the residents of Halasulige, Kirehalli, Katalli and surrounding villages, in the Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district.

A herd of around 16 elephants are camping in the region for the last four months. In its search for food, the jumbos have destroyed coffee plantations, paddy and other crops, causing losses amounting lakhs of rupees.

A youth escaped narrowly in a wild jumbo attack at Kirehalli on Monday. Earlier, a contract employee of the Forest Department, Mahesh was involved in chasing the elephants, when a tusker tried to attack him. In an effort to escape from the jumbo, Mahesh ran to safety and injured his leg.

Hassan district planters' association vice president Girish said that the wild jumbos are on the constant move destroying paddy saplings. It has also destroyed coffee, areca nut, coconut and other crops causing huge losses to the farmers. The government should immediately release compensation for the crop loss, he stressed.
 

