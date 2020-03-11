Fight against plastic: Mandya district admin distributes 25,000 cloth bags

In an effort to create awareness against the ill-effects of plastic on the environment, the district administration is distributing 25,000 cloth bags, free of cost, to the people of Mandya city.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh distributed the bags with slogans ‘Discard plastic, use a cloth bag, save the environment’ printed on it, during a programme at BR Ambedkar Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said, “The district administration has taken all measures to make Mandya a plastic-free city. For the first time in the country, the government organisations have joined ‘hands to distribute 25,000 cloth bags to the people.”

“Around 2,000 volunteers from different organisations will visit various layouts and slums of the city and distribute the bags. Besides, they will also create awareness among the people on the ill-effects of plastic on the environment.”

‘Make Mandya plastic-free’

People from the cooperative sector, various organisations, volunteers, school and college students will visit the houses in the city and distribute the cloth bags, which can be used for shopping and other purposes. Plastic use should be gradually brought down and the people should join hands to make Mandya a plastic-free city, he said.

Plastic has turned into a global problem and is polluting water bodies, soil, air and even oceans. It is inevitable to shun plastic, as it has a drastic impact on the health of the people. Food products, packed in plastic wrappers and covers and, plastic bottles will cause health issues, increasing mortality rate, he said.

Awareness will be created against plastic use at all 233 Grama Panchayat limits. The people should understand that plastic is hazardous to the environment, and start using eco-friendly bags. People should stop using plastic, he stressed.

The campaign was launched in support of the Zilla Panchayat and various banks. Bags were distributed to students and the public during the programme. ZP CEO K Yalakkigowda, K V Kamath of Canara Bank, Rameshbabu of SBI, Kadarappa of the Lead bank and Tahsildar Nagesh were present.