Focus on giving protection to women and children: DC

There is a need to focus on the protection of women and children, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy. Chairing a progress review meeting of the Department of Women and Child Welfare at DC’s office in Madikeri on Wednesday, she said that the children, who are working as daily wage labourers, should be rescued.

“Legal awareness should be created against the atrocities on women and children. If someone sees children working as daily wage labourers, they should inform the same to the child helpline by dialing 1098. Similarly, the atrocities on women can be brought to the notice of the officials by dialing the women’s helpline number 181. The officials should immediately respond to the complaints,” the DC said.

She asked the officials to carry out speedy action in Pocso cases, to conduct surprise visits to the organisations coming under the purview of District Child Protection Unit and submit a report on the same.

“There is a need to take the schemes of women and child welfare department to the needy. The department concerned should take up necessary measures towards preventing malnutrition and anemia among women and children,” the Deputy Commissioner added.

Women and Child Welfare department In-charge Deputy Director Arundhathi said that a total of 61 cases, including 35 Pocso cases, 7 child atrocity cases, 2 kidnapping, 6 women sexual atrocity cases, one case of atrocity on women, four cases of domestic violence and six other cases, had been registered in ‘Sakhi’, a one-stop centre, in the district.

Special Public Prosecutor K R Vidyadhara said Pocso cases should be filed in the court in the initial stage. By the time some cases are registered in the court, the victim would have become 18, he added.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, DDPI P S Machado and Child Welfare Committee Chairman Suraj, Children’s Rights Commission member Parashuram, Child Protection Committee member Latif, Childline counselors Navin, were present during the meet.