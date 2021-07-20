Forum, parents demand reopening of schools

  • Jul 20 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 03:15 ist
Members of Karnataka SDMC Samanvaya Vedike, parents and educationists staged a protest in Uppinangady.

Members of Karnataka SDMC Samanvaya Vedike, parents and educationists staged a protest urging government to reopen schools at the earliest, in Uppinangady.

Vedike state president Moideen Kutti said, “Government has already announced unlock guidelines. Yet schools have not been reopened, which highlights anti-student policy of the
government.”

The decision of the government has affected the children. Even technical advisory committee had advised the government to open the schools. The inordinate delay in reopening of schools has forced some children into marriage and others to take up part time job, he said.

Malnutrition in children has increased. Some of the children have also been pushed into begging, the protesters said.

Schools
Covid-19
Karnataka

