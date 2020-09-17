Assistant executive engineer washed away in stream

Gescom assistant executive engineer washed away in stream

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 23:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

An assistant executive engineer of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (Gescom) was washed away in a stream while trying to cross the stream in a car between Vaijapura-Bammanalli villages of Aland taluk on Thursday evening.

He has been identified as Siddarama Danappa Avate, the assistant executive engineer of Afzalpur.

The stream is overflowing because of the incessant rains lashing for the past two days.

Rajashekhar Basavaraj Kumbar, another person who accompanied the engineer in the car, swam to safety. The search operation is going on by the police from Afzalpur-Dhudani side.

