Have asked officials to halt illegal mining immediately: BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed deputy commissioners of the state to halt illegal mining activities immediately.

Speaking to media persons at a helipad in Shivamogga city on Sunday, the chief minister clarified that he had not stated that illegal mining activities could be regularised. He assured that his government would not support illegal mining. He said the officials concerned have to visit the mining sites after receiving applications and issue licence only if mining activities do not cause problems to anyone in the region.

Acknowledging illegal mining activities in the state, Yediyurappa said mining operations in Baby Hill in Mandya district might pose a threat to the KRS dam. Therefore, he said that he has directed the officials concerned to halt the activities immediately. The chief minister warned that officials concerned would be held liable for illegal mining.

He said crushed stones are essential for the implementation of development works and those who are operating units legally need not worry.

When questioned on leakage of FDA recruitment test question papers, he said a high-level probe would be conducted and officials involved have been suspended. On farmers agitation, he said his government is in favour of farmers and that they could stage a peaceful agitation on January 26.